Unnützes Wissen

Was ist schon mal Gegenstand einer Profanierung? A: Kirche B: Hauptbahnhof C: Grundschule oder D: Fünfsternehotel?
Priester betend
Ein betender Priester. Foto: Shutterstock/ Tono Balaguer
Die richtige Antwort ist A: Kirche. Damit gemeint ist die Entweihung oder Entwidmung eines sakralen Gegenstandes in einer Kirche. Hättest du es gewusst?

„Wer wird Millionär“ läuft immer montags auf RTL. Die aktuellen Sendetermine findet ihr hier.

