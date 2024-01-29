Unnützes Wissen
Was ist schon mal Gegenstand einer Profanierung? A: Kirche B: Hauptbahnhof C: Grundschule oder D: Fünfsternehotel?
Die richtige Antwort ist A: Kirche. Damit gemeint ist die Entweihung oder Entwidmung eines sakralen Gegenstandes in einer Kirche. Hättest du es gewusst?
