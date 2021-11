Unnützes Wissen

„Call him Mr. Raider, call him Mr. Wrong, call him insane. He’d say:I know what I want. And I want it now. I want you, cause I’m …“?

18. November 2021

"Call him Mr. Raider, call him Mr. Wrong, call him insane. He'd say:I know what I want. And I want it now. I want you, cause I'm ..."?. Dabei handelt es sich natürlich um Mr. Vain.