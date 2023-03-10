Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

Theo Fitsos im Stickum-Saal im Uerige: die Fotos vom 10. März

Düsseldorf

Theo Fitsos im Stickum-Saal im Uerige: die besten Fotos vom Freitag, 10. März

Wenn der Düsseldorfer Kult-DJ Theo Fitsos im Stickum-Saal im Uerige auflegt, bleibt kein Stein auf dem anderen – und an diesem Freitag war es mal wieder soweit! Alle Fotos vom Ausnahmezustand in der legendären Altstadt-Location findet ihr hier!
Was für ein Duo: DJ Theo Fitsos und Fotograf Frank Dursthoff wissen, wie der Partyhase hoppelt. Am 10. März waren sie zusammen im Stickum-Saal im Uerige.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Von der guten Stimmung im Saal ließ man sich fix anstecken.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Gefeiert wurde natürlich bis tief in die Nacht hinein.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Auch diese Mädels rockten die Nacht im Stickum.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Ein Bart, ein Mic, ein Wort: Frank Dursthoff heizte den Nachtschwärmern ordentlich ein.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Wir zeigen die Foto-Highlights vom Freitag. Viel Spaß!Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Er vermischt Genres, die eigentlich gar nicht zusammen passen: DJ Theo Fitsos ist immer wieder ein Garant für einen einmaligen Abend, fantastische Stimmung und jede Menge glückliche Partygäste. Wenn dann noch der heutige Fotograf und Künstler Frank Dursthoff auf die Bühne klettert, gibt es wirklich kein Halten mehr. Im Stickum-Saal im Uerige ging die Menge steil, während unser Fotograf die schönsten Momente für euch ablichtete. Das Ergebnis findet ihr in unserer Galerie. Viel Spaß!

