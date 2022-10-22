Nachtresidenz Düsseldorf „Grand Opening“ am Samstag – alle Fotos der Ü30 „Good Old Times“

Jede Menge glückliche Gesichter können es noch immer nicht fassen: Die Nachtresidenz feierte am Samstag ihr "Grand Opening" nach langer Auszeit. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Diese Damen sorgten im Kuppelsaal für Stimmung: Es wurde zur "Ü30 Good Old Times" geladen. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Das Grand Opening der Nachtresidenz ließen sich auch einige Szene-Promis nicht entgehen. Theo Fitsos (links) durfte sogar erstmals in der Resi auflegen. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Die Stimmung war einfach großartig: Auch für das "Ü30"-Konzept war es eine Premiere in der Nachtresidenz. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Das Konzept des Abends kam sichtbar gut an. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Schrille Brillen, lange Ohren: Diese Mädels warfen sich passend in Schale. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Gefeiert wurde natürlich stilecht bis tief in die Nacht hinein. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Dieser Roboter ließ die Stimmung dank Laser-Feuerwerk explodieren – herrlich! Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Kann endlich durchatmen: Geschäftsführer Marcel Oelbracht freut sich sehr über den Neustart. Doch Zeit für eine Pause bleibt hiernach kaum: Bald geht es mit "der größten Halloween-Party der Stadt" weiter. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Wir zeigen euch weitere Foto-Highlights vom Grand Opening der Nachtresidenz am Samstag, dem 22. Oktober 2022. Viel Spaß! Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke

Nach 22 Jahren gab es am 22. Oktober eine Premiere in der Nachtresidenz Düsseldorf: Die erste Ü30-Party machte das „Grand Opening“ am Samstag in vielerlei Hinsicht zu etwas ganz besonderem. Hier wurde ausdrücklich auf die „Good Old Times“ angestoßen – bereits nach wenigen Minuten scheint die längere Auszeit endlich vergessen. Auf dem Dancefloor ging es passend zu Old School, Hip-Hop, R’n’B und den Hits der 90s ab, bis das Konfetti vom Himmel regnete.

Zu den Stars der Nacht gesellte sich an die Seite der exquisiten DJ-Garde (SK One, Andre Wallukat, Tam R) auch ein waschechter Überraschungsgast: Theo Fitsos durfte erstmals in seinem Leben die Decks in der „Resi“ schrubben – und war sicht- und hörbar gut aufgelegt. Was für eine Nacht!

