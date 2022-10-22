Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

Nachtresidenz Düsseldorf "Grand Opening" am Samstag – alle Fotos

Düsseldorf

Nachtresidenz Düsseldorf „Grand Opening“ am Samstag – alle Fotos der Ü30 „Good Old Times“

Willkommen zurück im Nachtleben: Mit einem lauten "Bang!" meldete sich die Düsseldorfer Kult-Location zurück auf der stetig rotierenden Scheibe guter Laune, praller Beats, kühler Drinks und heißer Flirts. Unser Fotograf war beim "Grand Opening" dabei. Gleichzeitig feierte man auch eine absolute Premiere in der Nachtresidenz.
Jede Menge glückliche Gesichter können es noch immer nicht fassen: Die Nachtresidenz feierte am Samstag ihr "Grand Opening" nach langer Auszeit.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Diese Damen sorgten im Kuppelsaal für Stimmung: Es wurde zur "Ü30 Good Old Times" geladen.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Das Grand Opening der Nachtresidenz ließen sich auch einige Szene-Promis nicht entgehen. Theo Fitsos (links) durfte sogar erstmals in der Resi auflegen.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Die Stimmung war einfach großartig: Auch für das "Ü30"-Konzept war es eine Premiere in der Nachtresidenz.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Das Konzept des Abends kam sichtbar gut an.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Schrille Brillen, lange Ohren: Diese Mädels warfen sich passend in Schale.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Gefeiert wurde natürlich stilecht bis tief in die Nacht hinein.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Dieser Roboter ließ die Stimmung dank Laser-Feuerwerk explodieren – herrlich!Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Kann endlich durchatmen: Geschäftsführer Marcel Oelbracht freut sich sehr über den Neustart. Doch Zeit für eine Pause bleibt hiernach kaum: Bald geht es mit "der größten Halloween-Party der Stadt" weiter.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Wir zeigen euch weitere Foto-Highlights vom Grand Opening der Nachtresidenz am Samstag, dem 22. Oktober 2022. Viel Spaß!Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Nach 22 Jahren gab es am 22. Oktober eine Premiere in der Nachtresidenz Düsseldorf: Die erste Ü30-Party machte das „Grand Opening“ am Samstag in vielerlei Hinsicht zu etwas ganz besonderem. Hier wurde ausdrücklich auf die „Good Old Times“ angestoßen – bereits nach wenigen Minuten scheint die längere Auszeit endlich vergessen. Auf dem Dancefloor ging es passend zu Old School, Hip-Hop, R’n’B und den Hits der 90s ab, bis das Konfetti vom Himmel regnete.

Zu den Stars der Nacht gesellte sich an die Seite der exquisiten DJ-Garde (SK One, Andre Wallukat, Tam R) auch ein waschechter Überraschungsgast: Theo Fitsos durfte erstmals in seinem Leben die Decks in der „Resi“ schrubben – und war sicht- und hörbar gut aufgelegt. Was für eine Nacht!

