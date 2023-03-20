Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

30 Jahre Melody Bar am Sonntag, 19. März: alle Fotos vom Jubiläum

Düsseldorf

30 Jahre Melody Bar am Sonntag, 19. März: So wurde das Jubiläum gefeiert!

Happy 30th liebe Melody Bar! Seit 1993 gibt es die Bar im schmalsten Gebäude der Stadt bereits. Zur großen Jubiläumsparty trat die Band auf, welche bereits zum Start für beste Stimmung gesorgt hatte: Heavy Gummi. Unser Fotograf hat vorbeigeschaut und jede Menge Fotos mitgebracht.
Für musikalische Unterhaltung war gesorgt! Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
An Entertainment hat es in der Melody Bar nicht gefehlt. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Die Gäste hatten sichtlich Spaß. Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
2,90 Meter misst die Fassade vom Haus auf der Kurze Straße 12 in Düsseldorf. Mittendrin: die Melody Bar, ein wahres Juwel in der Düsseldorfer Altstadt. Wir zeigen euch die schönsten Bilder der großen Jubiläumssause am 19. März. Viel Spaß!

Zudem haben wir uns kürzlich mit Chefin Ivonne Franken zum Interview getroffen: sie berichtet von ihrer langen Zeit vor Ort und über das Düsseldorfer Nachtleben.

Alle Infos zur Melody Bar findet ihr hier:

>> Im schmalsten Haus von Düsseldorf zuhause: Das ist die Melody Bar <<

Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:

>> Düsseldorf: Die aktuellen Partyfotos aus Sir Walter, Sub & Co. <<

Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events und Partys? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen:

>> Düsseldorf: Die besten Wochenend-Tipps, Events und Freizeitangebote <<

