30 Jahre Melody Bar am Sonntag, 19. März: So wurde das Jubiläum gefeiert!

2,90 Meter misst die Fassade vom Haus auf der Kurze Straße 12 in Düsseldorf. Mittendrin: die Melody Bar, ein wahres Juwel in der Düsseldorfer Altstadt. Wir zeigen euch die schönsten Bilder der großen Jubiläumssause am 19. März. Viel Spaß!

Zudem haben wir uns kürzlich mit Chefin Ivonne Franken zum Interview getroffen: sie berichtet von ihrer langen Zeit vor Ort und über das Düsseldorfer Nachtleben.

