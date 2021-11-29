„Dinner for One“: Der komplette Text im Original zum Mitlesen

Der 1963 beim NDR in Hamburg aufgezeichnete Sketch ist seit Jahrzehnten in Deutschland ein Muss für Millionen TV-Zuschauer: „Dinner for One“ oder „Der 90. Geburtstag“ ist der Silvester-Klassiker schlechthin.

Wer kennt den Satz „The same procedure as every year, James!“ nicht? Miss Sophie antwortet ihrem Butler James, der gleich vier ausgebliebene Gäste vertritt und reichlich Alkohol konsumiert, nicht nur einmal.

>> „Dinner for One“ an Silvester 2021 im TV: Wann und wo der „Der 90. Geburtstag“ läuft <<

Den kompletten Original-Text des Sketches zum Nachlesen gibt es hier:

James: Good evening, Miss Sophie, good evening.

Miss Sophie: Good evening, James.

James: You are looking very well this evening, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Well, I am feeling very much better, thank you, James.

James: Good, good.

Miss Sophie: Well, I must say that everything looks nice.

James: Thank you very much, Miss Sophie, thank you.

Miss Sophie: Is everybody here?

James: Indeed, they are, yeah. Yes…They are all here for your anniversary, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: All five places are laid out?

James: All laid out as usual.

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby?

James: Sir Toby, yes, he’s sitting here this year, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider?

James: Admiral von Schneider is sitting here, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy?

James: Mr. Pommeroy I put round here for you.

Miss Sophie: And my very dear friend, Mr. Winterbottom?

James: On your right, as you requested, Miss Sophie!

Miss Sophie: Thank you, James. You may now serve the soup.

James: The soup, thank you very much, Miss Sophie, thank you. They are all waiting for you. Little drop of mulligatawny soup, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: I am particularly fond of mulligatawny soup, James.

James: Yes, I know you are.

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have sherry with the soup.

James: Sherry with the soup, yes… Oh, by the way, the same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: Same procedure as every year, James.

James: Same procedure as every year, James…

Miss Sophie: Is that a dry sherry, James?

James: Yes, a very dry sherry, Miss Sophie… very dry. Straight out of the cellar, this morning, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Cheerio, Miss Sophie!

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Ad… Must I say it this year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: Just to please me, James.

James: Just to please you. Very good, yes, yes… Skol!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie!

Miss Sophie: And dear Mr. Winterbottom!

James: Well, here we are again, old lovely…

Miss Sophie: You may now serve the fish.

James: Fish. Very good, Miss Sophie. Did you enjoy the soup?

Miss Sophie: Delicious, James.

James: Thank you, Miss Sophie, glad you enjoyed it. Little bit of North Sea haddock, Miss Sophie.

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have white wine with the fish.

James: White wine with the fish? The same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year, James!

James: Yeah…

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Cheerio, Miss Sophie, me gal…

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Oh, must I, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: James, please, please…

James: Skol!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie gal!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: You look younger than ever, love! Younger than ever! Ha, ha, ha…

Miss Sophie: Please serve the chicken!

James: Ya …

Miss Sophie: That looks a very fine bird!

James: That’s a lovely chu … chuk … chicken, that I’ll tell you, a lovely …

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have champagne with the bird!

James: Champagne, ya… Sssssame, same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year, James!

James: Sophie, me gal …

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Must I, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: James!

James: Schkolll!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommeroy!

James: Happy New Year, Sophie, gal…

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: It’s one of the nicest little woman… hic… one of the nicest little woman, that’s ever breathed, that’s ever breathed… I now declare this bazaar opened! Would you like some fruit?

Miss Sophie: I think we’ll have port with the fruit!

James: Oh, … no! S…ame procedure as last…

Miss Sophie: Yes, the same procedure as last year, James!

James: …………………………!!!

Miss Sophie: Sir Toby!

James: Sugar in the morning, sugar…

Miss Sophie: Admiral von Schneider!

James: Schkolll!

Miss Sophie: Mr. Pommoroy!

James: I’m sorry, Madam, sorry.

Miss Sophie: Mr. Winterbottom!

James: Huuuhhh, I’ll kill that cat!

Miss Sophie: Well, James, it’s been a wonderful party!

James: Well, it’s been most enjoyable.

Miss Sophie: I think I’ll retire.

James: You’re going to bed?

Miss Sophie: Yes.

James: Sit down, I’ll give you a hand up, Madam.

Miss Sophie: As I was saying, I’ll retire…

James: Ya… ya. By the way, the same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?

Miss Sophie: The same procedure as every year James!

James: Well, I’ll do my very best!

Sicher ist: „Dinner for One“ gehört zum Jahreswechsel wie Bleigießen, Raclette und das Anstoßen mit einem Glas Sekt um 0 Uhr. In unserer Übersicht über die TV-Sendetermine erfahrt ihr, wann ihr „Dinner for One“ in diesem Jahr an Silvester im Fernsehen sehen könnt.