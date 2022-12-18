Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

World Club Dome "Winter Edition" am Samstag, 17. Dezember – alle Fotos

Düsseldorf

World Club Dome „Winter Edition“ am Samstag, 17. Dezember – alle Fotos

Der World Club Dome in der "Winteredition" war auch am Samstag in der Merkur Spiel-Arena zu Gast. Wir haben die Bilder des Abends für euch.
Der "World Club Dome" in der Düsseldorfer Merkur Spiel-Arena ging am Samstag in die Fortsetzung – und was für eine!Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Unzählige Partypeople waren gekommen um mit einigen der größten Stars und Acts bis in die Puppen zu tanzen und zu feiern.Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Die Stimmung war fantastisch, die Bude voll!Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Satten Technosound gab es bei Reinier Zonneveld.Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Auch diese beiden Mädels feierten prächtig gelaunt in den vierten Advent hinein.Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Die Pyros heizten der Menge ordentlich ein – was für eine Nacht!Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Wir zeigen euch alle Highlights der "World Club Dome Winter Edition" am Samstag, dem 17. Dezember 2022. Viel Spaß!Foto: Tonight.de / M. Gramatke
Auch am Samstag hatte der größte Club der Welt mit der „Winter Edition“ wieder zur großen Party in der Merkur Spiel-Arena eingeladen. Große Namen hatten sich angekündigt und entsprechend abgeliefert. Wir waren dabei und haben die besten Fotos vom Samstag mitgebracht.

