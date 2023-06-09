Düsseldorf

Strandpiraten im Biergarten der Brauerei Frankenheim am 8. Juni – alle Fotos

9. Juni 2023

Yo-ho-ho und 'ne Buddel voll Beats: "The Secret Garden" entführte die Düsseldorfer Party-Piraten an Fronleichnam an einen ganz besonderen Ort. Inmitten des legendären Frankenheim-Biergartens wurde bereits am Nachmittag der Klabautermann über die Decks geschrubbt. Wir zeigen die schönsten Bilder.