„Qlubnacht“ am 27. Mai im Silq: So wurde am Samstag gefeiert!

Mit Vollgas durch die Nacht: Zur "Qlubnacht" im Silq brachten die zahlreichen Gäste wieder mit Ausdauer mit. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Zu den Tracks von Frank Sonic und Larsun Hesh bebte die Bude: beste Stimmung bei den Clubbern! Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Verloren im Takt der Nacht. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Auch diese beiden hatten eine Menge Spaß und feierten die Nacht durch. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Wir zeigen euch alle Foto-Highlights aus dem Silq am 27. Mai 2023. Viel Spaß!

Am Pfingstsamstag lud das Silq in Düsseldorf wieder zur „Qlubnacht“ und ließ sich in Sachen Line-up nicht lumpen: „ACME“ brachte die Gäste mit feinen House-Grooves in Schwung, eine Etage höher gaben Frank Sonic und Larsun Hesh an den Decks Vollgas. Da war mal wieder ordentlich Ausdauer gefragt, um bis in die frühen Morgenstunden durchzuhalten. Unser Fotograf zeigt die schönsten Momente der Nacht.

