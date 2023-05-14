Feuerwerk am Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf 2023: Das sind die schönsten Fotos!

Das fulminante Finale des Japan-Tags. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Das Feuerwerk brachte ganz Düsseldorf zum Leuchten. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Bäm, boom bäng! Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke

Zum 20. Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf hatten sich die Pyromeister ein ganz besonderes Feuerwerk ausgedacht: „Die japanischen Jahreszeiten am Düsseldorfer Nachthimmel“ ließen am Rheinufer ein „Aaah!“ und „Oooh!“ nach dem nächsten ertönen, während die Menge gebannt in Richtung Himmel blickte. Unser Fotograf hat sich das Spektakel näher angeschaut – und liefert in dieser Fotostrecke zahlreiche Highlights vom Feuerwerk und vom Abend für euch.

>> Bunte Cosplayer und mehr: Hier geht es zu den schönsten Bildern vom Japan-Tag! <<

Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:

>> Düsseldorf: Die aktuellen Partyfotos aus Sir Walter, Sub & Co. <<

Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events und Partys? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen:

>> Düsseldorf: Die besten Wochenend-Tipps, Events und Freizeitangebote <<