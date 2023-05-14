Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

Feuerwerk am Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf 2023: die schönsten Fotos!

Düsseldorf

Feuerwerk am Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf 2023: Das sind die schönsten Fotos!

Das Highlight am Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf: Um 23 Uhr startete das große Feuerwerk am Rhein, hunderttausende Menschen blickten staunend zum Himmel. Wir zeigen die schönsten Fotos.
Das fulminante Finale des Japan-Tags. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Das Feuerwerk brachte ganz Düsseldorf zum Leuchten. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Bäm, boom bäng! Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Zum 20. Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf hatten sich die Pyromeister ein ganz besonderes Feuerwerk ausgedacht: „Die japanischen Jahreszeiten am Düsseldorfer Nachthimmel“ ließen am Rheinufer ein „Aaah!“ und „Oooh!“ nach dem nächsten ertönen, während die Menge gebannt in Richtung Himmel blickte. Unser Fotograf hat sich das Spektakel näher angeschaut – und liefert in dieser Fotostrecke zahlreiche Highlights vom Feuerwerk und vom Abend für euch.

