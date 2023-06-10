„Diner en Blanc“ in Düsseldorf am Samstag, 10. Juni: die schönsten Fotos

Endlich wieder "Diner en Blanc" in Düsseldorf: Spontan traf man sich am 10. Juni 2023 am Medienhafen, um zusammen zu schlemmen, zu trinken und zu feiern.Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Dabei wurde die komplette Brücke am Medienhafen mit weißen Tischen gedeckt – ein herrlicher Anblick!Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Mit dem Fernsehturm im Hintergrund gab es natürlich auch das perfekte Foto-Motiv.Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Abends wurden wieder die Wunderkerzen angezündet. Eine wunderschöne Szenerie, die sicher länger in Erinnerung bleiben wird!Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Wir zeigen euch alle Foto-Highlights des Abends. Viel Spaß!Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Endlich wieder „Diner en Blanc“ in Düsseldorf: Auf dieses Event haben sich zahlreiche Menschen viel zu lange gedulden müssen. Umso schöner war die Rückkehr an den Medienhafen: Hier wurde lecker geschmaust, getrunken und bis tief in die Nacht gefeiert. Unser Fotograf hat die besten Eindrücke auf Bild gebannt.
Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:
