Düsseldorf

„Diner en Blanc“ in Düsseldorf am Samstag, 10. Juni: die schönsten Fotos

11. Juni 2023

Am Samstag traf sich gefühlt halb Düsseldorf spontan am Medienhafen, um das erste "Diner en Blanc" seit langer Zeit zu feiern: Viele ganz in Weiß gekleidete Menschen waren in bester Picknick-Laune, die Location perfekt für zahlreiche Schnappschüsse und tolle Momente. Die Fotos findet ihr hier!