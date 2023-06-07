„Terrazza Electronica“ am Mittwoch, 7. Juni: Elektronischer Groove in den Feiertag – alle Fotos

Jeden Mittwoch versammelt sich Düsseldorfs Partyszene zu elektronischen Beats auf der Terrasse vom "The Eight Club" an der Rheinuferpromenade.Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Mit kühlen Drinks wurde dieses Mal der Start ins lange Wochenende gefeiert. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Viel Spaß mit unserer Bildergalerie. Foto: Tonight News / Maurice Gramatke
Zugegeben: das Wetter hätte besser sein können. Nachdem man von den letzten Tagen ziemlich verwöhnt wurde, war dies aber auch wirklich das einzige Haar in der Suppe: Das große „Day & Night Special“ der „Terrazza Electronica“ begeisterte alle Gäste mit famoser Soundkulisse (u.a. aus den Händen von DJ Tom Novy), köstlichen Drinks und leckeren Snacks. Kein Wunder also, dass viele Düsseldorfer gerne etwas länger blieben – darunter auch unser Fotograf, der einige hübsche Schnappschüsse für euch mitgebracht hat.
