Düsseldorf

Sir Walter am Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf: die schönsten Fotos vom 13. Mai

14. Mai 2023

Bei so vielen Menschen in Düsseldorf überraschte es am Abend kaum, dass auch das Sir Walter extrem heiß begehrt war: Unzählige Menschen reihten sich vor der Tür aneinander, während im Inneren bereits munter gefeiert wurde. Die Fotos einer langen Nacht, die so schnell sicher niemand vergisst, findet ihr hier!