„Jetzt und Immer“-Festival am Grünen See in Ratingen – die Fotos vom Samstag

Am Samstag startete das „Jetzt und Immer“-Festival am Grünen See in Ratingen erneut mit Vollgas durch. Auf der Bühne am Samstag waren neben Mola, Van Holzen und „Friday and the Fool“ auch Kytes, Fil Bo Riva und Haiyti zu sehen. Unsere Fotos beweisen: Die Jungs und Mädels vor Ort hatten jede Menge Spaß – ganz egal ob vor oder auf der Bühne!

