Xbox Games Release-Liste 2022: Neue Spiele und Termine im Januar

Games

Welche Games erscheinen im Januar für die Xbox Series und Xbox One? Wir werfen einen Blick auf die Release-Liste und verraten alle Termine für die neuesten Xbox Games.
Daniel Hecht
Mitglied der Tonight News-Redaktion
The Anacrusis
Bei der geballten Auswahl an neuen Videospielen fällt es selbst Hardcore-Zockern nicht immer leicht die Übersicht zu bewahren. Mit unserer Release-Liste seid ihr stets auf dem aktuellen Stand.

Der Januar beginnt für Xbox-Zocker recht langsam, hat mit dem Sci-Fi-Multiplayer-Geballer „The Anacrusis“ aber bereits einen spannenden Exklusiv-Titel an Bord. Natürlich erscheint „The Anacrusis“ ab Day 1 auch im Game Pass. Zudem erwartet euch am 20. Januar das „Rainbow Six Siege“-Spin-off „Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction“: Hier müsst ihr mit bis zu vier Spielern gegen fiese Aliens in den Kampf ziehen.

Im Februar machen sich die ersten Highlights des Jahres startklar für die Besetzung eurer Festplatten: Das seit Jahren in Entwicklung befindliche „Dying Light 2: Stay Human“ will technisch neue Messlatten setzen, das Prügelspiel „The King of Fighters XV“ verwöhnt 2D-Beat’em-up-Fans und „Elden Ring“ gehört bereits jetzt zu den heißesten Spiele-Titeln des Jahres.

Am 16. März erwartet euch ein heißer Exklusiv-Titel für die Xbox: das famose Indie-Abenteuer „Tunic“ haben viele Spieler bereits seit Jahren auf der Wunschliste stehen. Wenn Platinum Games an einem Final Fantasy-Titel arbeiten dürfen, spitzen alle Action-Fans die Ohren: „Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins“ soll am 18. März erscheinen. Nicht minder interessant ist das bunt und pompös inszenierte Koop-Geballer „Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands“, welches den Borderlands-Kosmos ab dem 25. März in mittelalterliche Fantasy-Gefilde zerrt.

Xbox Games 2022: Alle Termine auf einen Blick

Xbox Games im Januar 2021

  • 12.01.2022 – Mushroom Wars 2
  • 13.01.2022 – The Anacrusis
  • 13.01.2022 – Battle Brothers
  • 14.01.2022 – Aery – Dreamscape
  • 18.01.2022 – Nobody Saves the World
  • 19.01.2022 – Dysmantle
  • 19.01.2022 – Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S
  • 20.01.2022 – Windjammers 2
  • 20.01.2022 – Blackwind
  • 20.01.2022 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  • 21.01.2022 – Gravity Chase
  • 27.01.2022 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator

Xbox Games im Februar 2021

  • 01.02.2022 – Life is Strange Remastered Collection
  • 04.02.2022 – Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  • 08.02.2022 – Rumbleverse
  • 08.02.2022 – OlliOlli World
  • 10.02.2022 – CrossfireX
  • 10.02.2022 – A Memoir Blue
  • 15.02.2022 – Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
  • 17.02.2022 – The King of Fighters XV
  • 22.02.2022 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • 24.02.2022 – Assetto Corso Competizione
  • 24.02.2022 – Monark
  • 25.02.2022 – Elden Ring
  • 25.02.2022 – Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

Xbox Games im März 2021

  • 01.03.2022 – ELEX II
  • 08.03.2022 – SpellForce 3 Reloaded
  • 16.03.2022 – Tunic
  • 18.03.2022 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • 25.03.2022 – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Vorschau 2022

  • 28.04.2022 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • 23.08.2022 – Saints Row
  • 11.11.2022 – Starfield

Xbox Archiv: Diese Spiele sind bereits erhältlich

Xbox Games im Dezember 2021

  • 01.12.2021 – A Western Drama
  • 01.12.2021 – Deiland: Pocket Planet
  • 02.12.2021 – Dauntless
  • 02.12.2021 – Sea of Thieves (Season 5)
  • 02.12.2021 – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!
  • 02.12.2021 – Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
  • 02.12.2021 – Archvale
  • 03.12.2021 – Chorus
  • 03.12.2021 – Stick Fight: The Game
  • 03.12.2021 – Grim Dawn
  • 07.12.2021 – Serious Sam 4
  • 08.12.2021 – Halo Infinite
  • 08.12.2021 – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
  • 13.12.2021 – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
  • 14.12.2021 – Among Us
  • 14.12.2021 – Greak: Memories of Azur
  • 16.12.2021 – The Gunk
  • 16.12.2021 – Omno
  • 16.12.2021 – Aeterna Noctis
  • 16.12.2021 – Trash Sailors
  • 16.12.2021 – KeyWe
  • 21.12.2021 – Lacuna

Xbox Games im November 2021

  • 02.11.2021 – Unpacking
  • 02.11.2021 – Tunche
  • 02.11.2021 – Knockout City
  • 04.11.2021 – Ghost Sync
  • 04.11.2021 – Just Dance 2022
  • 05.11.2021 – Encodya
  • 05.11.2021 – Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • 09.11.2021 – Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • 09.11.2021 – Football Manager 2021
  • 09.11.2021 – Forza Horizon 5
  • 10.11.2021 – Dicey Dungeons
  • 10.11.2021 – One Step From Eden
  • 11.11.2021 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • 11.11.2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
  • 12.11.2021 – Gynoug
  • 16.11.2021 – Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
  • 16.11.2021 – A Short Hike
  • 16.11.2021 – Grow: Song of the Evertree
  • 16.11.2021 – Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
  • 16.11.2021 – Out of Line
  • 17.11.2021 – Next Space Rebels
  • 17.11.2021 – Klang 2
  • 18.11.2021 – Fae Tactics
  • 18.11.2021 – Exo One
  • 18.11.2021 – Undungeon
  • 19.11.2021 – Battlefield 2042
  • 19.11.2021 – Nerf Legends
  • 22.11.2021 – Farming Simulator 22
  • 22.11.2021 – Before We Leave
  • 23.11.2021 – DEEEER Simulator
  • 23.11.2021 – Disney Classic Games Collection
  • 25.11.2021 – Cricket 22
  • 25.11.2021 – LEGO Builder’s Journey
  • 29.11.2021 – Mind Scanners
  • 30.11.2021 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • 30.11.2021 – MXGP 2021
  • 30.11.2021 – Townscaper
  • 30.11.2021 – OddWorld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

Xbox Games im Oktober 2021

  • 01.10.2021 – FIFA 22
  • 01.10.2021 – Space Revenge
  • 01.10.2021 – Phoenix Point
  • 05.10.2021 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
  • 05.10.2021 – Alan Wake Remastered
  • 05.10.2021 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • 05.10.2021 – Hell Let Loose
  • 05.10.2021 – BPM: Bullets Per Minute
  • 07.10.2021 – Far Cry 6
  • 08.10.2021 – Sensible Blood Rugby
  • 12.10.2021 – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
  • 12.10.2021 – Quake
  • 12.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood
  • 13.10.2021 – Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
  • 14.10.2021 – The Riftbreaker
  • 14.10.2021 – Ring of Pain
  • 15.10.2021 – The Good Life
  • 15.10.2021 – Crysis Remastered Trilogy
  • 15.10.2021 – Gleylancer
  • 15.10.2021 – NHL 22
  • 15.10.2021 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
  • 19.10.2021 – Into the Pit
  • 20.10.2021 – Sheepo
  • 21.10.2021 – Disciples: Liberation
  • 21.10.2021 – Echo Generation
  • 22.10.2021 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • 22.10.2021 – Moonglow Bay
  • 26.10.2021 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • 26.10.2021 – Iron Harvest
  • 27.10.2021 – Pumpkin Jack
  • 27.10.2021 – Lucid Cycle
  • 27.10.2021 – Flowers by POWGI
  • 28.10.2021 – Bassmaster Fishing 2022
  • 28.10.2021 – Röki
  • 28.10.2021 – Riders Republic
  • 28.10.2021 – Project Zero: Priesterin des schwarzen Wassers
  • 28.10.2021 – Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Xbox Games im September 2021

  • 01.09.2021 – Lake
  • 01.09.2021 – Cloud Gardens
  • 02.09.2021 – Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
  • 02.09.2021 – WRC 10
  • 03.09.2021 – Endless Fables: Shadow Within
  • 07.09.2021 – Tormented Souls
  • 09.09.2021 – The Artful Escape
  • 09.09.2021 – BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
  • 10.09.2021 – Lost in Random
  • 10.09.2021 – NBA 2K22
  • 10.09.2021 – Tales of Arise
  • 10.09.2021 – LoveChoice
  • 10.09.2021 – Life is Strange: True Colors
  • 15.09.2021 – Dustwind: The Last Resort
  • 15.09.2021 – Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
  • 16.09.2021 – I Am Fish
  • 17.09.2021 – Dojoran
  • 17.09.2021 – Tails of Iron
  • 17.09.2021 – Nexomon
  • 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2
  • 21.09.2021 – Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
  • 22.09.2021 – Summer Sports Games
  • 23.09.2021 – Diablo II: Resurrected
  • 23.09.2021 – The Plane Effect
  • 23.09.2021 – Sable
  • 23.09.2021 – Embr
  • 24.09.2021 – Castlevania Advance Collection
  • 24.09.2021 – Port Royale 4
  • 24.09.2021 – A Gummy’s Life
  • 24.09.2021 – Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
  • 24.09.2021 – Lost Judgment
  • 28.09.2021 – UnMetal
  • 28.09.2021 – Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
  • 28.09.2021 – Chernobylite
  • 28.09.2021 – Dandy Ace
  • 28.09.2021 – Ghostrunner
  • 28.09.2021 – In Sound Mind
  • 28.09.2021 – Lemnis Gate
  • 29.09.2021 – Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • 29.09.2021 – Centipede: Recharged
  • 29.09.2021 – A Juggler’s Tale
  • 30.09.2021 – Astria Ascending
  • 30.09.2021 – Unsighted
  • 30.09.2021 – The Eternal Cylinder
  • 30.09.2021 – AI: The Somnium Files
  • 30.09.2021 – Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • 30.09.2021 – Aeon Drive
  • 30.09.2021 – eFootball 2022