Xbox Games Release-Liste 2022: Neue Spiele und Termine im Januar

Bei der geballten Auswahl an neuen Videospielen fällt es selbst Hardcore-Zockern nicht immer leicht die Übersicht zu bewahren. Mit unserer Release-Liste seid ihr stets auf dem aktuellen Stand.

Der Januar beginnt für Xbox-Zocker recht langsam, hat mit dem Sci-Fi-Multiplayer-Geballer „The Anacrusis“ aber bereits einen spannenden Exklusiv-Titel an Bord. Natürlich erscheint „The Anacrusis“ ab Day 1 auch im Game Pass. Zudem erwartet euch am 20. Januar das „Rainbow Six Siege“-Spin-off „Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction“: Hier müsst ihr mit bis zu vier Spielern gegen fiese Aliens in den Kampf ziehen.

Im Februar machen sich die ersten Highlights des Jahres startklar für die Besetzung eurer Festplatten: Das seit Jahren in Entwicklung befindliche „Dying Light 2: Stay Human“ will technisch neue Messlatten setzen, das Prügelspiel „The King of Fighters XV“ verwöhnt 2D-Beat’em-up-Fans und „Elden Ring“ gehört bereits jetzt zu den heißesten Spiele-Titeln des Jahres.

Am 16. März erwartet euch ein heißer Exklusiv-Titel für die Xbox: das famose Indie-Abenteuer „Tunic“ haben viele Spieler bereits seit Jahren auf der Wunschliste stehen. Wenn Platinum Games an einem Final Fantasy-Titel arbeiten dürfen, spitzen alle Action-Fans die Ohren: „Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins“ soll am 18. März erscheinen. Nicht minder interessant ist das bunt und pompös inszenierte Koop-Geballer „Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands“, welches den Borderlands-Kosmos ab dem 25. März in mittelalterliche Fantasy-Gefilde zerrt.

>> Die besten Spiele im Xbox Game Pass – Geheimtipps und Highlights <<

Xbox Games 2022: Alle Termine auf einen Blick

Xbox Games im Januar 2021

12.01.2022 – Mushroom Wars 2

13.01.2022 – The Anacrusis

13.01.2022 – Battle Brothers

14.01.2022 – Aery – Dreamscape

18.01.2022 – Nobody Saves the World

19.01.2022 – Dysmantle

19.01.2022 – Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S

20.01.2022 – Windjammers 2

20.01.2022 – Blackwind

20.01.2022 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

21.01.2022 – Gravity Chase

27.01.2022 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator

Xbox Games im Februar 2021

01.02.2022 – Life is Strange Remastered Collection

04.02.2022 – Dying Light 2: Stay Human

08.02.2022 – Rumbleverse

08.02.2022 – OlliOlli World

10.02.2022 – CrossfireX

10.02.2022 – A Memoir Blue

15.02.2022 – Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires

17.02.2022 – The King of Fighters XV

22.02.2022 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

24.02.2022 – Assetto Corso Competizione

24.02.2022 – Monark

25.02.2022 – Elden Ring

25.02.2022 – Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

>> Call Of Duty: Die besten Waffen in Warzone <<

Xbox Games im März 2021

01.03.2022 – ELEX II

08.03.2022 – SpellForce 3 Reloaded

16.03.2022 – Tunic

18.03.2022 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

25.03.2022 – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Vorschau 2022

28.04.2022 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

23.08.2022 – Saints Row

11.11.2022 – Starfield

Ihr wollt wissen, welche Games als nächstes für Nintendo Switch und PlayStation 5 erscheinen? Dann schaut doch mal hier vorbei:

Xbox Archiv: Diese Spiele sind bereits erhältlich

Xbox Games im Dezember 2021

01.12.2021 – A Western Drama

01.12.2021 – Deiland: Pocket Planet

02.12.2021 – Dauntless

02.12.2021 – Sea of Thieves (Season 5)

02.12.2021 – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!

02.12.2021 – Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

02.12.2021 – Archvale

03.12.2021 – Chorus

03.12.2021 – Stick Fight: The Game

03.12.2021 – Grim Dawn

07.12.2021 – Serious Sam 4

08.12.2021 – Halo Infinite

08.12.2021 – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

13.12.2021 – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

14.12.2021 – Among Us

14.12.2021 – Greak: Memories of Azur

16.12.2021 – The Gunk

16.12.2021 – Omno

16.12.2021 – Aeterna Noctis

16.12.2021 – Trash Sailors

16.12.2021 – KeyWe

21.12.2021 – Lacuna

>> Game Awards 2021 – Premieren, Preisträger und alle Infos <<

Xbox Games im November 2021

02.11.2021 – Unpacking

02.11.2021 – Tunche

02.11.2021 – Knockout City

04.11.2021 – Ghost Sync

04.11.2021 – Just Dance 2022

05.11.2021 – Encodya

05.11.2021 – Call of Duty: Vanguard

09.11.2021 – Jurassic World Evolution 2

09.11.2021 – Football Manager 2021

09.11.2021 – Forza Horizon 5

10.11.2021 – Dicey Dungeons

10.11.2021 – One Step From Eden

11.11.2021 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

11.11.2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

12.11.2021 – Gynoug

16.11.2021 – Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

16.11.2021 – A Short Hike

16.11.2021 – Grow: Song of the Evertree

16.11.2021 – Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

16.11.2021 – Out of Line

17.11.2021 – Next Space Rebels

17.11.2021 – Klang 2

18.11.2021 – Fae Tactics

18.11.2021 – Exo One

18.11.2021 – Undungeon

19.11.2021 – Battlefield 2042

19.11.2021 – Nerf Legends

22.11.2021 – Farming Simulator 22

22.11.2021 – Before We Leave

23.11.2021 – DEEEER Simulator

23.11.2021 – Disney Classic Games Collection

25.11.2021 – Cricket 22

25.11.2021 – LEGO Builder’s Journey

29.11.2021 – Mind Scanners

30.11.2021 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination

30.11.2021 – MXGP 2021

30.11.2021 – Townscaper

30.11.2021 – OddWorld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition

Xbox Games im Oktober 2021

01.10.2021 – FIFA 22

01.10.2021 – Space Revenge

01.10.2021 – Phoenix Point

05.10.2021 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

05.10.2021 – Alan Wake Remastered

05.10.2021 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

05.10.2021 – Hell Let Loose

05.10.2021 – BPM: Bullets Per Minute

07.10.2021 – Far Cry 6

08.10.2021 – Sensible Blood Rugby

12.10.2021 – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

12.10.2021 – Quake

12.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood

13.10.2021 – Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide

14.10.2021 – The Riftbreaker

14.10.2021 – Ring of Pain

15.10.2021 – The Good Life

15.10.2021 – Crysis Remastered Trilogy

15.10.2021 – Gleylancer

15.10.2021 – NHL 22

15.10.2021 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

19.10.2021 – Into the Pit

20.10.2021 – Sheepo

21.10.2021 – Disciples: Liberation

21.10.2021 – Echo Generation

22.10.2021 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

22.10.2021 – Moonglow Bay

26.10.2021 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

26.10.2021 – Iron Harvest

27.10.2021 – Pumpkin Jack

27.10.2021 – Lucid Cycle

27.10.2021 – Flowers by POWGI

28.10.2021 – Bassmaster Fishing 2022

28.10.2021 – Röki

28.10.2021 – Riders Republic

28.10.2021 – Project Zero: Priesterin des schwarzen Wassers

28.10.2021 – Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Xbox Games im September 2021