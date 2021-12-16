Xbox Games Release-Liste 2022: Neue Spiele und Termine im Januar

Bei der geballten Auswahl an neuen Videospielen fällt es selbst Hardcore-Zockern nicht immer leicht die Übersicht zu bewahren. Mit unserer Release-Liste seid ihr stets auf dem aktuellen Stand.
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Xbox Games 2022: Alle Termine auf einen Blick
Xbox Games im Januar 2021
Der Januar beginnt für Xbox-Zocker recht langsam, hat mit dem Sci-Fi-Multiplayer-Geballer „The Anacrusis“ aber bereits einen spannenden Exklusiv-Titel an Bord. Natürlich erscheint „The Anacrusis“ ab Day 1 auch im Game Pass. Zudem erwartet euch am 20. Januar das „Rainbow Six Siege“-Spin-off „Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction“: Hier müsst ihr mit bis zu vier Spielern gegen fiese Aliens in den Kampf ziehen.
- 12.01.2022 – Mushroom Wars
- 13.01.2022 – The Anacrusis
- 13.01.2022 – Battle Brothers
- 14.01.2022 – Aery – Dreamscape
- 20.01.2022 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- 27.01.2022 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator
Xbox Games im Februar 2021
Im Februar machen sich die ersten Highlights des Jahres startklar für die Besetzung eurer Festplatten: Das seit Jahren in Entwicklung befindliche „Dying Light 2: Stay Human“ will technisch neue Messlatten setzen, das Prügelspiel „The King of Fighters XV“ verwöhnt 2D-Beat’em-up-Fans und „Elden Ring“ gehört bereits jetzt zu den heißesten Spiele-Titeln des Jahres.
- 01.02.2022 – Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- 04.02.2022 – Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 08.02.2022 – Rumbleverse
- 08.02.2022 – OlliOlli World
- 10.02.2022 – CrossfireX
- 10.02.2022 – A Memoir Blue
- 15.02.2022 – Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires
- 17.02.2022 – The King of Fighters XV
- 22.02.2022 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- 24.02.2022 – Assetto Corso Competizione
- 24.02.2022 – Monark
- 25.02.2022 – Elden Ring
- 25.02.2022 – Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
Xbox Games im März 2021
Am 16. März erwartet euch ein heißer Exklusiv-Titel für die Xbox: das famose Indie-Abenteuer „Tunic“ haben viele Spieler bereits seit Jahren auf der Wunschliste stehen. Wenn Platinum Games an einem Final Fantasy-Titel arbeiten dürfen, spitzen alle Action-Fans die Ohren: „Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins“ soll am 18. März erscheinen. Nicht minder interessant ist das extrem bunte, schmutzig-sarkastische und mal wieder pompös laute Koop-Geballer „Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands“, welches den Borderlands-Kosmos ab dem 25. März etwas mittelalterlicher gestaltet.
- 01.03.2022 – ELEX II
- 08.03.2022 – SpellForce 3 Reloaded
- 16.03.2022 – Tunic
- 18.03.2022 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- 25.03.2022 – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Vorschau 2022
- 28.04.2022 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- 23.08.2022 – Saints Row
- 11.11.2022 – Starfield
Xbox Archiv: Diese Spiele sind bereits erhältlich
Xbox Games im Dezember 2021
- 01.12.2021 – A Western Drama
- 01.12.2021 – Deiland: Pocket Planet
- 02.12.2021 – Dauntless
- 02.12.2021 – Sea of Thieves (Season 5)
- 02.12.2021 – Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!
- 02.12.2021 – Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- 02.12.2021 – Archvale
- 03.12.2021 – Chorus
- 03.12.2021 – Stick Fight: The Game
- 03.12.2021 – Grim Dawn
- 07.12.2021 – Serious Sam 4
- 08.12.2021 – Halo Infinite
- 08.12.2021 – Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- 13.12.2021 – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- 14.12.2021 – Among Us
- 14.12.2021 – Greak: Memories of Azur
- 16.12.2021 – The Gunk
- 16.12.2021 – Omno
- 16.12.2021 – Aeterna Noctis
- 16.12.2021 – Trash Sailors
- 16.12.2021 – KeyWe
- 21.12.2021 – Lacuna
Xbox Games im November 2021
- 02.11.2021 – Unpacking
- 02.11.2021 – Tunche
- 02.11.2021 – Knockout City
- 04.11.2021 – Ghost Sync
- 04.11.2021 – Just Dance 2022
- 05.11.2021 – Encodya
- 05.11.2021 – Call of Duty: Vanguard
- 09.11.2021 – Jurassic World Evolution 2
- 09.11.2021 – Football Manager 2021
- 09.11.2021 – Forza Horizon 5
- 10.11.2021 – Dicey Dungeons
- 10.11.2021 – One Step From Eden
- 11.11.2021 – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- 11.11.2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- 12.11.2021 – Gynoug
- 16.11.2021 – Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
- 16.11.2021 – A Short Hike
- 16.11.2021 – Grow: Song of the Evertree
- 16.11.2021 – Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
- 16.11.2021 – Out of Line
- 17.11.2021 – Next Space Rebels
- 17.11.2021 – Klang 2
- 18.11.2021 – Fae Tactics
- 18.11.2021 – Exo One
- 18.11.2021 – Undungeon
- 19.11.2021 – Battlefield 2042
- 19.11.2021 – Nerf Legends
- 22.11.2021 – Farming Simulator 22
- 22.11.2021 – Before We Leave
- 23.11.2021 – DEEEER Simulator
- 23.11.2021 – Disney Classic Games Collection
- 25.11.2021 – Cricket 22
- 25.11.2021 – LEGO Builder’s Journey
- 29.11.2021 – Mind Scanners
- 30.11.2021 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- 30.11.2021 – MXGP 2021
- 30.11.2021 – Townscaper
- 30.11.2021 – OddWorld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
Xbox Games im Oktober 2021
- 01.10.2021 – FIFA 22
- 01.10.2021 – Space Revenge
- 01.10.2021 – Phoenix Point
- 05.10.2021 – Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
- 05.10.2021 – Alan Wake Remastered
- 05.10.2021 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- 05.10.2021 – Hell Let Loose
- 05.10.2021 – BPM: Bullets Per Minute
- 07.10.2021 – Far Cry 6
- 08.10.2021 – Sensible Blood Rugby
- 12.10.2021 – Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
- 12.10.2021 – Quake
- 12.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood
- 13.10.2021 – Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
- 14.10.2021 – The Riftbreaker
- 14.10.2021 – Ring of Pain
- 15.10.2021 – The Good Life
- 15.10.2021 – Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- 15.10.2021 – Gleylancer
- 15.10.2021 – NHL 22
- 15.10.2021 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- 19.10.2021 – Into the Pit
- 20.10.2021 – Sheepo
- 21.10.2021 – Disciples: Liberation
- 21.10.2021 – Echo Generation
- 22.10.2021 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- 22.10.2021 – Moonglow Bay
- 26.10.2021 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- 26.10.2021 – Iron Harvest
- 27.10.2021 – Pumpkin Jack
- 27.10.2021 – Lucid Cycle
- 27.10.2021 – Flowers by POWGI
- 28.10.2021 – Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- 28.10.2021 – Röki
- 28.10.2021 – Riders Republic
- 28.10.2021 – Project Zero: Priesterin des schwarzen Wassers
- 28.10.2021 – Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
Xbox Games im September 2021
- 01.09.2021 – Lake
- 01.09.2021 – Cloud Gardens
- 02.09.2021 – Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas
- 02.09.2021 – WRC 10
- 03.09.2021 – Endless Fables: Shadow Within
- 07.09.2021 – Tormented Souls
- 09.09.2021 – The Artful Escape
- 09.09.2021 – BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites
- 10.09.2021 – Lost in Random
- 10.09.2021 – NBA 2K22
- 10.09.2021 – Tales of Arise
- 10.09.2021 – LoveChoice
- 10.09.2021 – Life is Strange: True Colors
- 15.09.2021 – Dustwind: The Last Resort
- 15.09.2021 – Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
- 16.09.2021 – I Am Fish
- 17.09.2021 – Dojoran
- 17.09.2021 – Tails of Iron
- 17.09.2021 – Nexomon
- 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2
- 21.09.2021 – Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All
- 22.09.2021 – Summer Sports Games
- 23.09.2021 – Diablo II: Resurrected
- 23.09.2021 – The Plane Effect
- 23.09.2021 – Sable
- 23.09.2021 – Embr
- 24.09.2021 – Castlevania Advance Collection
- 24.09.2021 – Port Royale 4
- 24.09.2021 – A Gummy’s Life
- 24.09.2021 – Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- 24.09.2021 – Lost Judgment
- 28.09.2021 – UnMetal
- 28.09.2021 – Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye
- 28.09.2021 – Chernobylite
- 28.09.2021 – Dandy Ace
- 28.09.2021 – Ghostrunner
- 28.09.2021 – In Sound Mind
- 28.09.2021 – Lemnis Gate
- 29.09.2021 – Insurgency: Sandstorm
- 29.09.2021 – Centipede: Recharged
- 29.09.2021 – A Juggler’s Tale
- 30.09.2021 – Astria Ascending
- 30.09.2021 – Unsighted
- 30.09.2021 – The Eternal Cylinder
- 30.09.2021 – AI: The Somnium Files
- 30.09.2021 – Hot Wheels Unleashed
- 30.09.2021 – Aeon Drive
- 30.09.2021 – eFootball 2022