PlayStation 5 Games Release Liste 2022: Neue Spiele und Termine im Januar

Bei der geballten Auswahl an neuen Videospielen fällt es selbst Hardcore-Zockern nicht immer leicht, die Übersicht zu bewahren. Mit unserer Release-Liste seid ihr stets auf dem aktuellen Stand.
Während der Januar noch recht verschlafen und handzahm daherkommt, reihen sich bereits im Februar die ersten PS5-Highlights aneinander. Daumen drücken, dass wir in den kommenden Monaten von weiteren, Corona-bedingten Verschiebungen verschont bleiben.
>> Game Awards 2021 – Uhrzeit, Livestream, Premieren, Preisträger und alle Infos <<
Inhaltsverzeichnis
PlayStation 5 Games 2022: Alle Termine auf einen Blick
PlayStation 5 Games im Januar 2022
- 20.01.2022 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- 27.01.2022 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator
- 28.01.2022 – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
PlayStation 5 Games im Februar 2022
- 01.02.2022 – Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- 04.02.2022 – Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 15.02.2022 – Dynasty Warrios 9 Empires
- 17.02.2022 – The King of Fighters XV
- 18.02.2022 – Horizon Forbidden West
- 22.02.2022 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- 22.02.2022 – Sifu
- 24.02.2022 – Assetto Corso Competizione
- 24.02.2022 – Monark
- 25.02.2022 – Elden Ring
- 25.02.2022 – Atelier Sopie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream
>> PlayStation 5 – Tipps und Tricks für Anfänger <<
PlayStation 5 Games im März 2022
- 01.03.2022 – ELEX II
- 04.03.2022 – Gran Turismo 7
- 08.03.2022 – SpellForce 3 Reloaded
- 18.03.2022 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- 25.03.2022 – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
PlayStation 5 Games – Vorschau 2022
- 28.04.2022 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- 23.08.2022 – Saints Row
- 11.11.2022 – Starfield
>> PlayStation 5: Wann kommt die Konsole wieder in den Handel? <<
Archiv: Diese PlayStation 5 Games sind zuletzt erschienen
In unserem Archiv findet ihr die Release-Daten der letzten Monate auf einen Blick. Hervorgehoben sind die Tipps der Redaktion.
PlayStation 5 Games im Dezember 2021
- 02.12.2021 – Solar Ash
- 07.12.2021 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- 07.12.2021 – SpellForce 3
- 13.12.2021 – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
- 14.12.2021 – Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition
- 14.12.2021 – Among Us
- 15.12.2021 – Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- 15.12.2021 – Aeterna Noctis
- 16.12.2021 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
PlayStation 5 Games im November 2021
- 02.11.2021 – First Class Trouble
- 02.11.2021 – Knockout City
- 04.11.2021 – Just Dance 2022
- 05.11.2021 – Call of Duty Vanguard
- 09.11.2021 – Jurassic World Evolution 2
- 11.11.2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
- 19.11.2021 – Battlefield 2042
- 22.11.2021 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
- 23.11.2021 – Death’s Door
- 30.11.2021 – Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
- 30.11.2021 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- 30.11.2021 – Beyond a Steel Sky
PlayStation 5 Games im Oktober 2021
- 01.10.2021 – FIFA 22
- 05.10.2021 – Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz
- 05.10.2021 – Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
- 05.10.2021 – Alan Wake Remastered
- 05.10.2021 – Jett: the Far Shore
- 05.10.2021 – Hell Let Loose
- 05.10.2021 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- 06.10.2021 – Art of Rally
- 07.10.2021 – Far Cry 6
- 12.10.2021 – Quake
- 12.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood
- 14.10.2021 – The Riftbreaker
- 15.10.2021 – NHL 22
- 15.10.2021 – Gleylancer
- 15.10.2021 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
- 21.10.2021 – Disciples: Liberation
- 22.10.2021 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- 26.10.2021 – Iron Harvest
- 26.10.2021 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- 27.10.2021 – Pumpkin Jack
- 27.10.2021 – Röki
- 28.10.2021 – Bassmaster Fishing 2022
- 28.10.2021 – Project Zero: Priesterin des schwarzen Wassers
- 28.10.2021 – Riders Republic
>> „State of Play“ macht PlayStation 5 Zocker mit neuen Trailern glücklich <<
PlayStation 5 Games im September 2021
- 02.09.2021 – WRC 10
- 03.09.2021 – The Medium
- 07.09.2021 – F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
- 09.09.2021 – The Touryst
- 10.09.2021 – Tales of Arise
- 10.09.2021 – NBA 2K22
- 10.09.2021 – Lost in Random
- 10.09.2021 – Life is Strange: True Colors
- 14.09.2021 – Deathloop
- 17.09.2021 – Tails of Iron
- 17.09.2021 – TOEM: A Photo Adventure
- 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2
- 21.09.2021 – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- 23.09.2021 – Diablo II: Resurrected
- 23.09.2021 – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- 24.09.2021 – Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- 24.09.2021 – Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- 24.09.2021 – Lost Judgment
- 28.09.2021 – Ghostrunner
- 28.09.2021 – Lemnis Gate
- 28.09.2021 – KeyWe
- 28.09.2021 – In Sound Mind
- 30.09.2021 – eFootball 2022
- 30.09.2021 – Hot Wheels Unleashed
- 30.09.2021 – Aeon Drive
- 30.09.2021 – Astria Ascending