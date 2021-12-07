Tonight News > Games >

PlayStation 5 Games Release Liste 2022: Neue Spiele im Januar

PlayStation 5 Games Release Liste 2022: Neue Spiele und Termine im Januar

Welche Games erscheinen im Januar für PlayStation 5? Wir werfen einen Blick auf die Release-Liste und verraten alle Termine für die neuesten PlayStation 5 Games.
Daniel Hecht
Mitglied der Tonight News-Redaktion
Rainbow Six Extraction
In „Rainbow Six Extraction“ müssen fiese Aliens beseitigt werden. Foto: Ubisoft

Bei der geballten Auswahl an neuen Videospielen fällt es selbst Hardcore-Zockern nicht immer leicht, die Übersicht zu bewahren. Mit unserer Release-Liste seid ihr stets auf dem aktuellen Stand.

Während der Januar noch recht verschlafen und handzahm daherkommt, reihen sich bereits im Februar die ersten PS5-Highlights aneinander. Daumen drücken, dass wir in den kommenden Monaten von weiteren, Corona-bedingten Verschiebungen verschont bleiben.

PlayStation 5 Games 2022: Alle Termine auf einen Blick

PlayStation 5 Games im Januar 2022

  • 20.01.2022 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  • 27.01.2022 – Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator
  • 28.01.2022 – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

PlayStation 5 Games im Februar 2022

  • 01.02.2022 – Life is Strange Remastered Collection
  • 04.02.2022 – Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  • 15.02.2022 – Dynasty Warrios 9 Empires
  • 17.02.2022 – The King of Fighters XV
  • 18.02.2022 – Horizon Forbidden West
  • 22.02.2022 – Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • 22.02.2022 – Sifu
  • 24.02.2022 – Assetto Corso Competizione
  • 24.02.2022 – Monark
  • 25.02.2022 – Elden Ring
  • 25.02.2022 – Atelier Sopie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream

PlayStation 5 Games im März 2022

  • 01.03.2022 – ELEX II
  • 04.03.2022 – Gran Turismo 7
  • 08.03.2022 – SpellForce 3 Reloaded
  • 18.03.2022 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  • 25.03.2022 – Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

PlayStation 5 Games – Vorschau 2022

  • 28.04.2022 – S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl
  • 23.08.2022 – Saints Row
  • 11.11.2022 – Starfield

Archiv: Diese PlayStation 5 Games sind zuletzt erschienen

In unserem Archiv findet ihr die Release-Daten der letzten Monate auf einen Blick. Hervorgehoben sind die Tipps der Redaktion.

PlayStation 5 Games im Dezember 2021

  • 02.12.2021 – Solar Ash
  • 07.12.2021 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • 07.12.2021 – SpellForce 3
  • 13.12.2021 – Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon
  • 14.12.2021 – Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • 14.12.2021 – Among Us
  • 15.12.2021 – Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
  • 15.12.2021 – Aeterna Noctis
  • 16.12.2021 – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

PlayStation 5 Games im November 2021

  • 02.11.2021 – First Class Trouble
  • 02.11.2021 – Knockout City
  • 04.11.2021 – Just Dance 2022
  • 05.11.2021 – Call of Duty Vanguard
  • 09.11.2021 – Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • 11.11.2021 – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
  • 19.11.2021 – Battlefield 2042
  • 22.11.2021 – Landwirtschafts-Simulator 22
  • 23.11.2021 – Death’s Door
  • 30.11.2021 – Oddworld Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
  • 30.11.2021 – Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • 30.11.2021 – Beyond a Steel Sky

PlayStation 5 Games im Oktober 2021

  • 01.10.2021 – FIFA 22
  • 05.10.2021 – Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz
  • 05.10.2021 – Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey
  • 05.10.2021 – Alan Wake Remastered
  • 05.10.2021 – Jett: the Far Shore
  • 05.10.2021 – Hell Let Loose
  • 05.10.2021 – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • 06.10.2021 – Art of Rally
  • 07.10.2021 – Far Cry 6
  • 12.10.2021 – Quake
  • 12.10.2021 – Back 4 Blood
  • 14.10.2021 – The Riftbreaker
  • 15.10.2021 – NHL 22
  • 15.10.2021 – Gleylancer
  • 15.10.2021 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles
  • 21.10.2021 – Disciples: Liberation
  • 22.10.2021 – The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
  • 26.10.2021 – Iron Harvest
  • 26.10.2021 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • 27.10.2021 – Pumpkin Jack
  • 27.10.2021 – Röki
  • 28.10.2021 – Bassmaster Fishing 2022
  • 28.10.2021 – Project Zero: Priesterin des schwarzen Wassers
  • 28.10.2021 – Riders Republic

PlayStation 5 Games im September 2021

  • 02.09.2021 – WRC 10
  • 03.09.2021 – The Medium
  • 07.09.2021 – F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
  • 09.09.2021 – The Touryst
  • 10.09.2021 – Tales of Arise
  • 10.09.2021 – NBA 2K22
  • 10.09.2021 – Lost in Random
  • 10.09.2021 – Life is Strange: True Colors
  • 14.09.2021 – Deathloop
  • 17.09.2021 – Tails of Iron
  • 17.09.2021 – TOEM: A Photo Adventure
  • 17.09.2021 – Aragami 2
  • 21.09.2021 – Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • 23.09.2021 – Diablo II: Resurrected
  • 23.09.2021 – MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • 24.09.2021 – Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
  • 24.09.2021 – Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • 24.09.2021 – Lost Judgment
  • 28.09.2021 – Ghostrunner
  • 28.09.2021 – Lemnis Gate
  • 28.09.2021 – KeyWe
  • 28.09.2021 – In Sound Mind
  • 30.09.2021 – eFootball 2022
  • 30.09.2021 – Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • 30.09.2021 – Aeon Drive
  • 30.09.2021 – Astria Ascending

