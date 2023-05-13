Düsseldorf

„Who’s!?“ im Sub am Samstag, 13. Mai: wilde Partynacht am Japan-Tag

14. Mai 2023

Volle Bude im Sub am Samstag: zum Abschluss vom Japan-Tag in Düsseldorf zog es viele junge Nachtschwärmer in den kultigsten Partykeller der Stadt, um nochmal gehörig Gas zu geben und abzufeiern. Wir zeigen die schönsten Fotos.