Umsonst & Draußen im Green Beachclub – die Bilder vom Closing am Sonntag

Die Saison geht zu Ende, Grund genug, um es noch einmal richtig krachen zu lassen. Dafür sind die Menschen zum Medienhafen geströmt und haben ein letztes Mal „Umsonst & Draußen“ in Düsseldorf 2022 genossen. Das sind die Bilder.
Umsonst und Draußen zum letzten Mal 2022, wir haben die Fotos.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Am Sonntag wurde der langsame Sommerausklang genossen.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Im Green Beachclub haben sich die Gäste versammelt.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Der ein oder andere Drink darf natürlich nicht fehlen.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
Wir zeigen euch weitere Bilder des Events.Foto: Tonight.de / Maurice Gramatke
