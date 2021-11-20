Sub am Freitag – das sind die besten Bilder

Das Wochenende wird am Freitagabend eingeläutet, so sieht es natürlich auch in der Düsseldorfer Altstadt aus. Das Sub hat seine Tore am Freitag geöffnet und viele Partygäste sind der Einladung gefolgt. Wir haben die besten Bilder für euch aus dem Sub!

Das Wochenende ist gestartet, am Freitag war im Sub viel los! Wir haben die besten Bilder! Gerade mit Freunden und Freundinnen macht das Feiern besonders viel Spaß! Die Stimmung ist entsprechend gut und ausgelassen! Hoch die Hände! Wir zeigen euch die weiteren Bilder aus dem Sub, viel Spaß!

Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:

Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events und Partys? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen:

