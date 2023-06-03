Tonight News > Düsseldorf >

Sir Walter am Freitag, 2. Juni: Glückstraumtrunken durch die Nacht – alle Fotos

Düsseldorf

Sir Walter am Freitag, 2. Juni: Glückstraumtrunken durch die Nacht – alle Fotos

Eine unbeschreiblich schöne Nacht im Sir Walter: die Gäste feierten bis tief in den nächsten Morgen hinein, die Musik ließ die Tanzfläche beben und die Stimmung war einfach fantastisch. Wir zeigen die Bilder.
Avatar-Foto
Tonight News
Tonight News berichtet über das Beste aus NRW, Deutschland und der Welt!
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer
Foto: Tonight News / J. Sammer

Perfekter Start ins Wochenende im Sir Walter in Düsseldorf: Egal ob vor der Spiegelwand, an der Bar oder im Trubel der Tanzfläche – das Glück der Gäste ließ sich leicht an deren Gesichtern ablesen. Unser Fotograf nutzte die Gelegenheit für zahlreiche Schnappschüsse.

Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:

>> Düsseldorf: Die aktuellen Partyfotos aus Sir Walter, Sub & Co. <<

Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events und Partys? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen:

>> Düsseldorf: Die besten Wochenend-Tipps, Events und Freizeitangebote <<

Das könnte dich interessieren:

  1. So lief der Freitagabend im Sir Walter – die besten Fotos
  2. Sir Walter – die besten Fotos vom Samstagabend (24. Juli)
  3. Beste Laune im Sir Walter – die Bilder vom Donnerstagabend