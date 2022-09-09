„Jetzt und Immer“-Festival am Grünen See in Ratingen – alle Fotos

Endlich wieder "Jetzt & Immer"-Festival-Atmo am Grünen See in Ratingen! Wir zeigen die Fotos.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Die Acts gaben auf der Bühne alles.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Auch diese Festivalcrew ließ sich nicht lumpen und feierte bis tief in die Nacht mit.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Ganz schön was los: Vor der Bühne tobte die Menge und sang begeistert mit.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Wir zeigen euch weitere Foto-Highlights vom Freitag beim "Jetzt und Immer"-Festival. Viel Spaß!Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Erstmals an zwei Tagen startete am zweiten Septemberwochenende das „Jetzt und Immer“-Festival am Grünen See in Ratingen. Dabei kam zusammen, was zusammengehört: Musik, Kunst und tolle Leute. Auf der Bühne mit am Start: Leonora, Anais, Nina Chuba, Majan, die Leoniden und Paul Wetz.
Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link:
>> Düsseldorf: Die aktuellen Partyfotos aus Sir Walter, Sub & Co. <<
Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events und Partys? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen:
>> Düsseldorf: Die besten Wochenend-Tipps, Events und Freizeitangebote <<