Karneval in Düsseldorf: Hoppeditz-Ball im Henkel-Saal – alle Fotos

Vollgas im Schlösser: Der Hoppeditz ist erwacht, die Karnevalssaison 2020 / 2021 offiziell eröffnet! Kein Wunder also, dass sich die Jecken auf der Tanzfläche nicht zweimal bitten ließen – und den Henkel-Saal gehörig zur besten Gute-Laune-Musik von Brings, Alt Schuss, De Fetzer, Kokolores und den Swinging Funfares zum Wackeln brachten. Was für ein geiler Tag! Düsseldorfer Karneval – es ist schön wieder mit dabei zu sein!
Legendär: Der Hoppeditz-Ball im Henkel-Saal. Wir zeigen alle Fotos der Kult-Veranstaltung.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Jede Menge kostümierte Gäste und tolle Bands: Die Stimmung im Henkel-Saal war bestens.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Die gute Laune vor Ort wurde tatkräftig vom Line-up auf der Bühne befeuert. Unter anderem dabei waren die Kölner Kult-Band Brings, Kokolores, De Fetzer, Alt Schuss und die Swinging Funfares.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
Wir zeigen euch weitere Highlights der wilden Sause.Foto: Tonight.de / Alex Kersten
