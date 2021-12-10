Fotos

Glüh dich Glücklich am Donnerstag – das sind die besten Bilder

10. Dezember 2021

Draußen wird es immer kälter, Weihnachten rückt immer näher – was passt da besser, als heiße Getränke und ausgelassene Stimmung? So ging es auch den Gästen in den Düsseldorfer Kasematten bei "Glüh dich Glücklich". Hier sind die besten Bilder.