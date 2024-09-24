Eine Nacht zum Verlieben: Beim "Candy Shop" tanzten die Düsseldorfer wie im Zuckerrausch! Foto: Rudas Studios Die Stimmung in den Rudas Studios war einfach mitreißend und bis tief in die Nacht euphorisch. Foto: Rudas Studios Da kamen wieder einige Schnappschüsse am Samstag zusammen. Foto: Rudas Studios Wir zeigen die schönsten Bilder vom 21. September 2024. Foto: Rudas Studios Viel Spaß mit den Fotos! Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios by Christoph Söldner Foto: Rudas Studios

Was für eine Nacht in den Rudas Studios am Düsseldorfer Medienhafen: Zur neuesten Ausgabe vom „Candy Shop“ ließen sich die Nachtschwärmer nicht zweimal bitten und legten auf dem Dancefloor eine Extraschicht hin. Egal ob Konfettiregen, wilde Trommel-Action oder süße Flirts – hier kam niemand zu kurz! Wir zeigen die schönsten Momente des Abends in der oben verlinkten Galerie – viel Spaß!

