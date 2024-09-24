Fotos
„Candy Shop“ in den Rudas Studios am Samstag, 21. September 2024 – die besten Fotos!
Am Samstag wurde in den Rudas Studios wieder zuckersüß gefeiert: Im "Candy Shop" karamellisierten die DJs den Dancefloor mit prallen Beats, während die Nachtschwärmer Vollgas gaben. Wir zeigen die schönsten Schnappschüsse der Party in unserer Galerie.
Eine Nacht zum Verlieben: Beim "Candy Shop" tanzten die Düsseldorfer wie im Zuckerrausch!Foto: Rudas Studios
Die Stimmung in den Rudas Studios war einfach mitreißend und bis tief in die Nacht euphorisch.Foto: Rudas Studios
Da kamen wieder einige Schnappschüsse am Samstag zusammen.Foto: Rudas Studios
Wir zeigen die schönsten Bilder vom 21. September 2024.Foto: Rudas Studios
Viel Spaß mit den Fotos!Foto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
by Christoph SöldnerFoto: Rudas Studios
Was für eine Nacht in den Rudas Studios am Düsseldorfer Medienhafen: Zur neuesten Ausgabe vom „Candy Shop“ ließen sich die Nachtschwärmer nicht zweimal bitten und legten auf dem Dancefloor eine Extraschicht hin. Egal ob Konfettiregen, wilde Trommel-Action oder süße Flirts – hier kam niemand zu kurz! Wir zeigen die schönsten Momente des Abends in der oben verlinkten Galerie – viel Spaß!
Alle Party-Fotos aus Düsseldorf findet ihr hinter diesem Link. Noch auf der Suche nach weiteren Events? Dann solltet ihr unbedingt mal hier vorbeischauen.